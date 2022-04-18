Registration opens for student summer care program in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for Rib Mountain residents with children in grades first through sixth to sign up for the summer program.

It runs from June 13 to Aug. 4. The program is Monday through Thursday at Rib Mountain Elementary and South Mountain School. The cost is a one-time fee of $75.

Daily schedule (Town of Rib Mountain)

Registration forms are available at the Town of Rib Mountain Municipal Center, online at https://www.ribmountainwi.gov/recreation/programs.php, or at either program site throughout the duration of the program. Payment is due at the time of registration.

If spots are available after May 2, non-Residents will be admitted via the waitlist.

