Real estate sales show median home price in Portage County is $231K

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest Wisconsin Realtors Association regional report shows homes in Portage County sold for 15% more than one year ago.

That is also much higher than the regional median price.

The median price through March 2022 was $231,000. Last March, it was $200,763. The report shows inventory remains tight as 20 less homes were sold this year than last.

The central region includes Adams, Clark, Juneau, Marathon, Marquette, Portage, Waushara and Wood counties. In the region, the median home price was $189,800.

March 22 WRA regional report (WRA)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.