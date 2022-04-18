News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ pleads guilty to concealing the death of a child

(Dodge County Detention Facility)
By The Associated Press and WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP/WSAW Staff) - The mother of a baby girl whose body was found in a trash bag more than a decade ago has pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a child.

“Baby Theresa” was found April 29, 2009, in the Village of Theresa. Her mother, Karin Luttinen of Milwaukee was charged in February. Dodge County authorities said DNA samples from the baby helped them track down Luttinen.

Tests determined the baby was likely stillborn.

The infant’s body was found about 3 miles from what is now Interstate 41. About a month after the baby was discovered, community members paid for her burial and held a funeral.

Luttinen is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member dies of injuries from traffic crash
Victim in Rosholt area crash identified
Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

Latest News

Renovation turning convent into senior apartments begins in Stevens Point
Renovation turning convent into senior apartments begins in Stevens Point
Flyers, bus riders react to end of mask mandate on public transportation
Flyers, bus riders react to end of mask mandate on public transportation
Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rainy but warmer days ahead
Stevens Point Convent
Construction underway in Stevens Point to transform convent into afforable housing
Stevens Point mayor shares details about upcoming projects in the city
Stevens Point mayor shares details about upcoming projects in the city