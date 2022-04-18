News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55

FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July...
FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July 12, 2001. Slay has died of complications from COVID-19. DJ Kay Slay was born Keith Grayson. His death at age 55 on Sunday, April 17, 2022, was confirmed by his family in a statement released through radio station HOT 97, where he hosted 'The Drama Hour.'(AP Photo/Darla Khazei, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Pioneering hip hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with top stars, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Grayson’s death at age 55 on Sunday was confirmed by his family in a statement released through New York radio station HOT 97, where he hosted “The Drama Hour” for more than two decades.

“A dominant figure in hip hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations,” the family statement said.

Grayson grew up in Harlem, immersed in New York City’s early hip hop scene. He got his start as a teenage graffiti artist and was featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary “Style Wars.”

He began selling bootleg mixtapes on street corners in the early ‘90s and released his first studio album, “The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1,” in May 2003. Grayson released several more albums and worked with the likes of Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.

“Hot 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay,” the station said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member dies of injuries from traffic crash
Victim in Rosholt area crash identified
Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

Latest News

Police in Florida are looking to identify one of two suspects related to a homicide at an AirBnB.
VIDEO: Suspects involved in homicide at Florida AirBnB captured on door camera
The affidavit to support the arrest of Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali is photographed...
2 men accused of impersonating federal agents indicted by grand jury
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
Renovation turning convent into senior apartments begins in Stevens Point
Renovation turning convent into senior apartments begins in Stevens Point
According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop...
Study: Dementia rates differ based on race, ethnicity