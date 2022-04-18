Following recount, Alyson Leahy remains Marathon County Board Supervisor in District 11

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The County Board of Canvass, Board of Canvass Secretary, and two other tabulators met Monday to complete a recount of the ballots cast in the April 5 Spring Election for County Board Supervisory District 11.

After the recount was complete, there were found to be no changes to the Election night results and Alyson Leahy remains the winner of the election by a 3-vote margin.

Three votes separated Leahy from challenger Randy DeBroux; 331 to 328, respectively.

