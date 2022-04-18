News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Florida man sets world record after watching ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ 292 times

Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.
Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More people are heading back to the movie theaters, but probably not as much as a man in Florida who spend nearly $3,500 on tickets to see “Spider-man: No Way Home” nearly 300 times.

In the process, Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.

Alanis ended up spending 720 hours, the equivalent of 30 days, watching the film 292 times in theaters from mid-December to mid-March.

Some days, he watched the movie five times in a row.

To break the record, he was not allowed to nap, use his phone or even go the bathroom.

In 2019, the broke the same record by watching “Avengers: Endgame” 191 times.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member dies of injuries from traffic crash
Victim in Rosholt area crash identified
Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

Latest News

Police in Florida are looking to identify one of two suspects related to a homicide at an AirBnB.
VIDEO: Suspects involved in homicide at Florida AirBnB captured on door camera
The affidavit to support the arrest of Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali is photographed...
2 men accused of impersonating federal agents indicted by grand jury
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
Renovation turning convent into senior apartments begins in Stevens Point
Renovation turning convent into senior apartments begins in Stevens Point
According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop...
Study: Dementia rates differ based on race, ethnicity