First ‘Eggstravaganza’ offers holiday family fun in Marathon Park

The event Saturday was put on by the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry and the Kiwanis Club
By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, along with the Kiwanis Club, put on the First Annual Eggstravaganza at Marathon Park Saturday morning.

Activities included crafts, photos with Easter Bunny, snacks, and an Easter egg hunt. Mark Dorow, the Recreation Superintendant with the parks department said that he was pleased with the turnout.

“It’s great to see all the families here,” said Dorow.

Those participating in the egg hunt received candy. Certain eggs had special tokens that awarded special prizes.

“There’s a whole bunch of candy,” said Kacie Dahlgren, who did the hunt with her friend Elle. “She (Elle) was nice enough to give me one her coings, so then I gave her one of her favorite candies.”

Dorow said the parks department plans to continue the event in the future.

“I had fun and that’s pretty much all that matters,” said Dahlgren.

