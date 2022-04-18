News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Doctors say 90% of sports-related eye injuries could be prevented with eye protection

File footage of the D.C. Everest Girls Soccer team.
File footage of the D.C. Everest Girls Soccer team.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Spring sports season is upon us and new research shows that 30,000 athletes in the U.S. suffer eye-related injuries while playing sports each year. Doctors report 90% of those patients could’ve avoided the injury by wearing eye protection.

The most common injuries doctors treat are corneal abrasions or scratches to the eye, bruising around the eye, retinal detachments and internal bleeding. That’s why doctors say the simple way to prevent those injuries is with eye protection.

However, some athletes say protection will fog up and impair them from seeing during the game.

“Eye protection can be not the most fashionable thing to... wear. And some of the athletes might choose not to wear it just because of how it looks or what their teammates might think or something along the lines of that,” athletic trainer for Aspirus Health, Alissa Pikka said.

She said there are five things athletes can do to protect themselves. The first is to check and follow sport-specific requirements and standards regarding eye protection. Second, she said to consider replacing eyewear once it is yellowed or damaged to ensure the best protection. Third, for basketball, racquet sports, soccer and field hockey, she said to wear protective eyewear with polycarbonate lenses. Fourth, for snow or water sports, she said to consider eyewear with UV protection to avoid sunburn or glare. Lastly, she said athletes who wear contacts or glasses should still wear eye protection as contacts and regular eyeglasses are not replacements for protective sports eyewear.

“Eye protection is a simple way for athletes to protect themselves. It’s something easy that the athletes don’t always think about, they think about, you know, protecting their arms or their legs or, you know, bigger muscle groups or something like that, where eye protection can kind of get put to the side,” she explained.

She said to seek care immediately if you experience an eye injury, even if it seems minor because sometimes noticeable symptoms develop later.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member dies of injuries from traffic crash
Victim in Rosholt area crash identified
Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

Latest News

Renovation turning convent into senior apartments begins in Stevens Point
Renovation turning convent into senior apartments begins in Stevens Point
Flyers, bus riders react to end of mask mandate on public transportation
Flyers, bus riders react to end of mask mandate on public transportation
Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rainy but warmer days ahead
Stevens Point Convent
Construction underway in Stevens Point to transform convent into afforable housing
Stevens Point mayor shares details about upcoming projects in the city
Stevens Point mayor shares details about upcoming projects in the city