Candidate for 29th Senate District to formally launch campaign

Brent Jacobson
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Brent Jacobson will officially launch his campaign for State Senate on Monday.

Jacobson will be at Zingers and Flingers at 1 p.m. He’s running for Senate in the 29th district. Jacobson is running as a republican.

“The amount of support I have received since announcing my candidacy has been humbling.” Jacobson said, “I’m excited to officially launch my campaign and continue to meet all the great people across the 29th Senate District.”

The seat is currently held by Jerry Petrowski. He’s served the 29th District since 2012. He announced last month he would not seek re-election.

Zingers and Flingers is located at 229179 County Road O in Marathon.

Jacobson is currently serving his fourth term as the Mayor of Mosinee.

