Bucks begin title defense with playoff-opening win over Bulls

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks survived a scare in game one of the Eastern Conference First Round with a tight 93-86 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks trailed as late as the fourth quarter after Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up five fouls, but a late push by the defending champions was enough to secure a game one win.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points with 16 rebounds, Brook Lopez was second on the team with 18 points.

The Bucks opened the game in a big way, outscoring the Bulls 34-21 in the first quarter behind a fast start from Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bulls had just five points halfway through the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bucks were able to build on the lead, with Giannis taking advantage of the Bulls’ lack of size with a self-alley oop.

Giannis with the assist & the dunk. 😳 pic.twitter.com/0glHn76pwf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 17, 2022

But after Giannis secured a double-double four minutes into the second quarter, the Bulls started to cut into the deficit, trailing by eight at halftime.

The Bulls pulled closer in the third quarter, with a Zach LaVine three-pointer trimming the deficit to three for the Bulls. A 15-3 run later in the quarter gave the Bulls a five-point lead with 2:52 left in the third quarter.

Coby White drains the triple to give the Bulls their first lead of the night 👀 pic.twitter.com/IBV4tECKNv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 18, 2022

The Bucks took the deficit as a wake-up call, closing the quarter on a 10-3 run, backed by five points from Antetokounmpo. They led 74-71 at the end of the third quarter.

An acrobatic bucket for Giannis. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gqX6dEFEqg — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 18, 2022

Midway through the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo picked up his fifth foul, which forced Mike Budenholzer to sit him for a prolonged period. The Bulls were able to take advantage and pull in front, 78-77, with 5:56 left in the game.

Milwaukee would pull back in front and fend off Chicago late for a 93-86 win.

