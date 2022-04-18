News and First Alert Weather App
Bucks begin title defense with playoff-opening win over Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the first half of Game 1 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks survived a scare in game one of the Eastern Conference First Round with a tight 93-86 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks trailed as late as the fourth quarter after Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up five fouls, but a late push by the defending champions was enough to secure a game one win.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points with 16 rebounds, Brook Lopez was second on the team with 18 points.

The Bucks opened the game in a big way, outscoring the Bulls 34-21 in the first quarter behind a fast start from Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bulls had just five points halfway through the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bucks were able to build on the lead, with Giannis taking advantage of the Bulls’ lack of size with a self-alley oop.

But after Giannis secured a double-double four minutes into the second quarter, the Bulls started to cut into the deficit, trailing by eight at halftime.

The Bulls pulled closer in the third quarter, with a Zach LaVine three-pointer trimming the deficit to three for the Bulls. A 15-3 run later in the quarter gave the Bulls a five-point lead with 2:52 left in the third quarter.

The Bucks took the deficit as a wake-up call, closing the quarter on a 10-3 run, backed by five points from Antetokounmpo. They led 74-71 at the end of the third quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo picked up his fifth foul, which forced Mike Budenholzer to sit him for a prolonged period. The Bulls were able to take advantage and pull in front, 78-77, with 5:56 left in the game.

Milwaukee would pull back in front and fend off Chicago late for a 93-86 win.

