News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console

People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an evacuation.(Source: Courtesy Christine Pierson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console briefly disrupted Easter travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
Everyone is safe after a house fire in Wausau Saturday morning.
Everyone safe after fire at duplex
Snow showers with a chance of snow squalls Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: A wet & snowy Monday. A warm-up on the way
The Portage County Sheriff's Office said a man died in a rollover crash Friday night.
Man killed in Portage County rollover crash
Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA...
SPASH runner Roisin Wills breaks DMR world record

Latest News

Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Ukrainian governor: Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv
FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
LIVE: Rain dampens 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member dies of injuries from traffic crash
Grocery items with the greatest price change in March