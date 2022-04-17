SPASH runner Roisin Wills breaks DMR world record

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and SPASH runner Roisin Willis set a new indoor world record in the distance medley relay with a team of Heather MacLean, Kendall Ellis and Elle Purrier St. Pierre.

The record, which was broken at the grand opening of a new facility The TRACK, was set by the “New Balance All-Star” team with a time of 10:33.85, beating the previous time of 10:39.91 set two months ago.

Willis, a New Balance partner, ran a time of 2:03.30 in her traditional 800-meter portion of the race.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.