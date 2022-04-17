News and First Alert Weather App
SPASH runner Roisin Wills breaks DMR world record

Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA...
Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA Olympic Trials with the best 16-year-old time in history.(Roisin Willis)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and SPASH runner Roisin Willis set a new indoor world record in the distance medley relay with a team of Heather MacLean, Kendall Ellis and Elle Purrier St. Pierre.

The record, which was broken at the grand opening of a new facility The TRACK, was set by the “New Balance All-Star” team with a time of 10:33.85, beating the previous time of 10:39.91 set two months ago.

Willis, a New Balance partner, ran a time of 2:03.30 in her traditional 800-meter portion of the race.

