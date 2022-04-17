News and First Alert Weather App
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside

Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
By CNN
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – A lot of us wear our shoes around the house, but you might want to think twice.

Researchers with “360 Dust Analysis” say leaving your shoes on inside the house could bring-in potentially harmful pathogens from outside.

They say shoes can carry microorganisms that are drug-resistant, including hospital-associated infectious germs that are difficult to treat.

Toxic road asphalt residue and lawn-treatment chemicals could also be tracked indoors.

If you aren’t interested in walking around barefoot or in socks indoors, the group says a solution could be to have some “indoor only” shoes that never get worn outside.

