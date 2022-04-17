Pointers Split Series Opener with Stout in River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. - The No. 17 UW-Stevens Point baseball team (18-4, 9-3) split a doubleheader with UW-Stout (15-9, 10-4) on Saturday. UWSP won game one by a 6-3 final before falling in game two, 8-3.

Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) had five hits on the day and four RBI. Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) and Logan Matson (Neillsville, Wis./Neillsville) had for hits each, two in each game. Simmons scored four runs and drove in one. Matson scored three runs on the day. Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) also had four hits with two runs scored and an RBI.

Casey Pickering (Naperville, Ill./Neuqua Valley) improved to 4-0 on the hill with the game one win. Sidney Ferry (Paw Paw, Mich./Homeschooled) picked up his third save of the year.

Game 1 - UWSP 6, Stout 3Simmons singled, stole second and moved to third on a single by Nelson with one away in the first. Comer lifted a sac fly to right as UWSP took a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Simmons drew a one-out walk. He advanced to second on a fly out and scored on a Comer single to make it 2-0.The Blue Devils tied the game in the third on three hits, all three were consecutive doubles.

It was Simmons again sparking a one-out rally in the fifth. He singled to right and moved to third on a double by Nelson. Comer lifted another sac fly, this time to center as UWSP regained the lead, 3-2.Matson led off the seventh with a triple to right. He scored on a double by Matt Baumann (New Berlin, Wis./Eisenhower) for a 4-2 advantage.

In the ninth, Matson led off with a bunt single and stole second. With two away, he scored on a Nelson single. Nelson stole second and scored on another Comer single as UWSP was ahead 6-2.

Pickering went 7.0 in the start to earn his fourth win of the season. He struck out eight and scattered three hits. Ferry pitched the final 2.0 with three strikeouts.Game

2 - UWSP 3, Stout 8

UWSP got on the board in the first again in game two. Simmons and Nelson drew back-to-back one-out walks. Comer singled to load the bases. Lucas Luedtke (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) drove in a run with a base on balls for a 1-0 lead.

After Stout tied the game in the second, Nelson led off the third with a walk. He moved to third on a Comer single and scored on an attempted double steal.

Matson singled with one out in the fourth. Simmons drove him in with a two-out single as UWSP was up 3-1.

The Blue Devils got one run in the fourth and took the lead with three in the sixth. Two more runs scored in the seventh and another crossed home plate in the eighth.

Caleb Krommenakker (Rudolph, Wis./Lincoln) went 5.0 in the start. He struck out three. Austin Syvertson (Randolph, Wis./Randolph) struck out one and took the loss.

The Pointers and Blue Devils are slated to complete the series on Tuesday (April 19) with first pitch set for 12:00 p.m.

