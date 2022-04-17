Merrill brewery offers Easter egg hunt for both adults and kids

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Traditionally, Easter egg hunts have been the exclusive domain of children. However, Sawmill Brewing Company in Merrill flipped that notion on its head with egg hunts for all ages Saturday.

“We just wanted to do something we thought, with the kids but we didn’t want to leave the adults out either,” said Sawmill Co-Owner and General Manager Zach Kubichek. “You know, they’re obviously our biggest clients here, being adults.”

The children had their own traditional egg hunt first, gathering eggs to win candy. Soon thereafter, it was the adults’ turn. Their hunt had a different set of rules. Only 20 eggs were hidden and hidden much more difficult than the children’s hunt. Inside each egg were coupons or tokens with prizes, including free beer, discounted prices or a free growler.

“I thought it was awesome,” said adult participant Sarah Gessler. “It was wild. I feel so alive.”

Gessler made the trip out for the hunt with her whole family, including her mom and sisters.

”I thought it was genius,” said Gessler. “It brought out our whole family. We saw it on Facebook and we were like, ‘We’re going! An egg hunt? We’re there!’

In addition to the egg hunts, there were crafts for the kids, visits with the Easter bunny and a fire pit outside.

Sawmill Brewing Company has done events like this in the past to engage with the community. They want a trip to their business to be a family experience, even though the products are for adults.

“We have just such a unique platform here,” said Kubichek. “There’s a lot of people that love this place and support us and a lot of those people have children so I don’t want this to be the time away from their kids. We want the kids to be here as well.”

Kubichek says in the summer the brewery will have outdoor games and activities for the kids to enjoy as well while the parents can enjoy a beer. He says the whole experience is a win-win for families.

“As a dad, if I can come here and my kids are looking for eggs and I can enjoy an awesome craft beer in the meantime, that’s a pretty sweet set-up for both of us,” said Kubichek.

