First Alert Weather: Another round of snow Sunday night into Monday with messy travel conditions

Sun to clouds for Easter Sunday. Accumulating snow Sunday night into Monday with a chance of snow squalls.
Sun fading to clouds today. Snow arrives tonight, lasting into Monday morning, tapering to snow showers. Breezy with a chance of snow squalls Monday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy Easter Sunday! The day started with sunshine however as we move into the afternoon on Sunday clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next snow producer Sunday night. Not as breezy but still cool with highs on Sunday in the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s central and south.

A clipper system will bring snow to the area for Sunday night, starting before midnight. Light to moderate snow will fall overnight into Monday morning. Accumulations by daybreak on Monday of 1-3″ in much of the region. Roads before 7 AM on Monday will range from snow-covered and slushy on untreated roads, to wet and slippery on those more traveled and treated roads. As the day goes along, wet and at times slippery conditions will be expected as snow showers persist on Monday. Becoming breezy and there is a chance of snow squalls from late morning into the afternoon. We are closely watching this risk of snow squalls on Monday and if it becomes clear that they will occur, a First Alert Weather Day could be issued. Be sure to check back for the latest updates and stay connected with the First Alert Weather App. Highs on Monday in the mid 30s to around 40.

Snow showers will wind down Monday evening with clouds giving way to some clearing overnight. Tuesday is partly cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday features our next weather maker, this time most of the area will be experiencing rain from the afternoon into Wednesday evening. The exception to this will be in the Northwoods where snow might mix in a times. Little in the way of accumulation is anticipated. Highs Wednesday in the mid 40s. Mild on Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s.

More unsettled weather for late week into the upcoming weekend. Showers and a chance of storms on Friday, but warmer. Highs close to 60. Showers and scattered storms on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Next Sunday, April 24th, clouds with showers and perhaps a storm. Highs near 60.

