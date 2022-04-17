Everyone safe after fire at duplex

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Everyone is safe after a house fire in Wausau Saturday morning. The fire happened around 9 a.m. according to the Wausau Fire Department, a duplex caught fire and was contained to its backside.

It happened at the intersection of Washington and Bellis streets. The fire department was able to save six pets in the process, including four dogs and two cats.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

