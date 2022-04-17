News and First Alert Weather App
3 dead, 1 injured in Marathon County crash

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are dead in a two-vehicle crash in Marathon County Saturday night, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release on the department’s Facebook page, deputies said the crash happened eastbound on State Road 29 in the Township of Frankfort around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

After the accident, deputies said an uninvolved party stopped and left their vehicle to assist those in the crash. That person was then hit by another car traveling past the scene. That person is at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of those involved have not been release and the crash remains under investigation.

Several agencies assisted with the crash, including the Edgar Police Department, City of Marathon Police Department, Athens Police Department, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marathon County Highway Department and Athens Fire Department.

