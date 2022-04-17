News and First Alert Weather App
2nd booster shot available for those 50 and older

By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More people are eligible to receive another COVID-19 booster shot. The FDA recently authorized a second booster dose for people age 50 and older or those as young as 12-years old who are immunocompromised.

Aspirus Health System said the goal of the booster is to boost the immune body’s response against any exposure to COVID-19.

“So to kind of expose the body again to the covid vaccine. Give yourself the ability to create more antibodies so that if you are exposed to COVID again or if you had COVID in the past or exposed to it again that you are able to fight it off,” said Kelley Dilliard, physician for Aspirus Health System.

Dilliard said the vaccine stimulates the immune system to create antibodies, but those antibodies can wear off.

“And those antibodies unfortunately only live for so long in the body or only last so long and that immune response just slows down,” said Dilliard.

The people who qualify for a second booster are those 50 and older or anyone that is considered moderately or severely immunocompromised.

“So right now that’s classified as anybody that has an organ transplant or anybody that’s considered to that degree of immunocompromised,” said Dilliard.

The second booster shot can be taken for those who qualify four months after the first booster is received.

