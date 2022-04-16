News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona arrested a woman with thousands of synthetic opioid pills in her possession during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports detectives with the Border Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10. And during the stop, officers said they found about 371,000 fentanyl pills.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Imelda Carter. The sheriff’s department said Carter was turned over to federal authorities for further investigation and was eventually booked on multiple felonies.

According to deputies, the pills recovered have an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenzie Bostwick and Makaila Lenzner
Antigo Police looking for 2 girls last seen on Tuesday
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up
Purple streetlights found around Wausau
Purple streetlights reported around town
Skyler Opelt
Plea deal likely for Medford man accused of causing fatal buggy crash
Snow and snow showers will impact the area Sunday night into Monday with some accumulation...
First Alert Weather: Snow returns by the end of the holiday weekend

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
A woman has been arrested for helping people get driver's licenses illegally, according to...
Woman arrested for helping 100 plus people illegally get driver’s licenses