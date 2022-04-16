News and First Alert Weather App
Many Wisconsin legislators not running for re-election

Capitol Building in Madison
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two state assembly members and six state senators will not be running for re-election in the fall.

Some pursue other political ambitions, like senator Roger Roth who’s stepping down to run for Lieutenant Governor.

Many say it’s to spend more time with family.

Political science professor John Blakeman said he takes politicians’ reasons at face value, but there’s often another underlying factor.

“A lot of people get into elected office and they realize it takes a lot more effort to get their agenda pushed through than they anticipated, and they just give up after a while,” Blakeman said.

Blakeman says centrists are usually the most successful in winning elections and getting laws passed, but in today’s climate they spend a lot more of their time battling people on the fringes, which may also add to their discouragement.

