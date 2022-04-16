Man killed in Portage County rollover crash

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old man died in a rollover crash Friday night.

Deputies were called to State Highway 66 and Rustic Drive just before 7:45 p.m. on Friday. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a “severely damaged Dodge truck” on its roof in the ditch.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was trapped inside the truck and died of his injuries. The man’s name is not being released right now and the crash remains under investigation.

Crews from Rosholt Fire, Sharon E.M.R, Stevens Point Fire, Portage County E.M.S. and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s office all responded to the crash.

