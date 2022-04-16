News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man killed in Portage County rollover crash

The Portage County Sheriff's Office said a man died in a rollover crash Friday night.
The Portage County Sheriff's Office said a man died in a rollover crash Friday night.(Raycom)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old man died in a rollover crash Friday night.

Deputies were called to State Highway 66 and Rustic Drive just before 7:45 p.m. on Friday. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a “severely damaged Dodge truck” on its roof in the ditch.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was trapped inside the truck and died of his injuries. The man’s name is not being released right now and the crash remains under investigation.

Crews from Rosholt Fire, Sharon E.M.R, Stevens Point Fire, Portage County E.M.S. and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s office all responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenzie Bostwick and Makaila Lenzner
Antigo Police looking for 2 girls last seen on Tuesday
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up
Purple streetlights found around Wausau
Purple streetlights reported around town
Skyler Opelt
Plea deal likely for Medford man accused of causing fatal buggy crash
Snow and snow showers will impact the area Sunday night into Monday with some accumulation...
First Alert Weather: Snow returns by the end of the holiday weekend

Latest News

New Goodwill Donation Drive Toolkit 4/15/2022
New Goodwill Donation Drive Toolkit 4/15/2022
Capitol Building in Madison
Many Wisconsin legislators not running for re-election
Donation drive logo
Goodwill offers online donation drive toolkit
Snow and snow showers will impact the area Sunday night into Monday with some accumulation...
First Alert Weather: Snow returns by the end of the holiday weekend