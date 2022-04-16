Goodwill offers online donation drive toolkit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin is offering an online toolkit for groups that want to do a donation drive.

“Our donation drive toolkit is a new thing that we launched really to honor Earth Month and in celebration of that,” said Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist Julie Gilkay.

Gilkay says sustainability in terms of people, planet and prosperity is a value they stick to all year long.

“On average we do keep about 50 million pounds of items out of the landfill and give those a second chance at life,” she said.

The toolkit has advice on everything from organization and publicity to frequently asked questions.

“Some people aren’t comfortable with creating graphics and social posts and that kind of stuff so this whole donation drive toolkit includes that information,” Gilkay said.

Goodwill is hoping the toolkit will make it easier for groups to do the drives and keep their activities thriving with plenty of recycled items.

“Donations are the lifeblood of our organization and everything starts with donations because that’s how we support our mission,” Gilkay said.

That mission is to help people with disabilities and other job barriers get and keep meaningful employment.

“They’re getting job skills training that they can either use to stay at Goodwill or what we call transferrable skills,” Gilkay said.

Click here to reach the donation drive toolkit page.

