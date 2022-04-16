News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Flu outbreak postpones ‘Hamilton’ performances

A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.
A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.(Hamilton Broadway via MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Performances of the smash-hit musical “Hamilton” in downtown Portland have been postponed.

KPTV reports show organizers said the performances that were scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Keller Auditorium were postponed due to a flu outbreak within the company.

Organizers said for those with tickets to hold onto them while they work to reschedule the show and further details will be sent via email as soon as they’re available.

For any questions, ticket holders were urged to contact customer service at 503-417-0673 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or send an email to broadway@portlandopera.org.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 1 injured in Marathon County crash
McKenzie Bostwick and Makaila Lenzner
Antigo Police looking for 2 girls last seen on Tuesday
Purple streetlights found around Wausau
Purple streetlights reported around town
The Portage County Sheriff's Office said a man died in a rollover crash Friday night.
Man killed in Portage County rollover crash
Snow and snow showers will impact the area Sunday night into Monday with some accumulation...
First Alert Weather: Snow returns by the end of the holiday weekend

Latest News

Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Evergreen Marine's Ever Forward container ship passes under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge after it...
Moving Ever Forward: Stuck container ship in Chesapeake Bay finally refloated
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
A pioneering record executive who helped launch the careers of Little Richard and Sam Cooke has...
Art Rupe, pioneering record executive, dead at 104
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party