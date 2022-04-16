First Alert Weather: Cool Easter Sunday, more snow on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It might be the middle of April and Easter weekend, but the weather is still reflective of early March in the Wisconsin River Valley. The kind of weather on Easter in Wausau varies from year to year, and that is due to the various dates on which the holiday occurs, plus whatever weather pattern we happen to be in at the time. Last year, even though Easter was earlier in April, it was quite a bit warmer. This year, on the other hand, it is going to be rather cool, but at least we will see some sunshine.

This Easter will be rather cool, but the last few years have been one extreme or the other. (WSAW)

Saturday night starts off with clouds, giving way to clearing overnight. It is going to be chilly with lows by Sunday morning in the 10s in the Northwoods to the low 20s in Central Wisconsin. A bright morning on Easter Sunday but clouds are going to be rolling back in during the afternoon in advance of the next snow producer for the region. Highs on Sunday are in the upper 30s to near 40 north, low to mid 40s in Central Wisconsin.

Sun to increasing clouds and cool on Sunday. (WSAW)

Snow arrives by late Sunday evening, lasting into the day on Monday. (WSAW)

A clipper-type system will head in our direction Sunday night with snow breaking out by late evening. Periods of snow overnight into Monday morning, tapering to snow showers for the day on Monday. Much of the accumulation will occur at night, with a slushy 1-3″ expected by daybreak Monday. Roads prior to 7 AM on Monday will range from wet and slippery where the roads are treated, to slushy and perhaps snow-covered. Bridges and overpasses will be the most treacherous during the early morning commute on Monday. As the day goes along and temperatures rise through the 30s into the 40s, much of the snow will gradually melt, with wet and slippery roads from mid-morning into the afternoon. There are not expected to be enough impacts from the snowfall to warrant a First Alert Weather Day Sunday night into Monday morning, be prepared for tricky travel conditions.

Snow will work into the area before midnight. (WSAW)

Snow will be falling across the area leading up to daybreak on Monday. (WSAW)

Snow showers, could mix with rain showers, as things wind down on Monday late afternoon. (WSAW)

Snowfall Sunday night into Monday of 1-3" is anticipated, most of which falls overnight into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Following this storm system, some sunshine is on tap for Tuesday, and a bit milder with daytime temps rising into the mid 40s. The next weather maker mid-week will bring mainly rain to the area. Some snow could mix in for parts of the north later Wednesday afternoon or evening, with little to no snowfall accumulation anticipated.

Warmer weather is on the way for the end of the week, although the driest day will likely be Thursday. Highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy Friday and next Saturday, April 23rd with a chance of showers and perhaps a storm. Highs Friday are in the mid to upper 50s, while in the mid 60s on Saturday.

A chilly start to the new week, but warmer by Thursday and upcoming weekend. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.