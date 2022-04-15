Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers for the Wisconsin Valley Fair have announced the entertainment line-up.

Lee Greenwood will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 2, followed by a fireworks display put on by Fireworks Country. Carly Pearce will take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 38 Special will perform on Thursday, Aug. 4. A rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday and the Draft Horse Show will take place on Sunday, followed by the Demolition Derby hosted by Crash Crazy Motorsports.

The fair will take place at Marathon Park in Wausau from August 2-7.

