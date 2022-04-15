White nose syndrome wipes out 90% of 3 bat species in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three of the four bat species that hibernate in Wisconsin have taken a big hit, according to a DNR Mammal Ecologist. White Nose Syndrome was found in Wisconsin nearly a decade ago and it’s been killing bats quickly. There’s been a 99% decrease in Northern Long-Ear Bats, 75% in Little Brown Bats and about 90% of the Tricolor Bats population.

“You might still go back to these sites and still not find any bats left,” said Paul White, DNR Mammal Ecologist.

White-nose syndrome is a fungus that grows on bats.

“You’re often watching bats as they hang from their feet. So you’re in close view of their noses to begin with. That’s where you’d see fungal growth, right around the nose. It’s a bit of a misnomer because it can grow on any part of the bare surface that they have,” said White.

The DNR said the fungus was likely brought from Europe or Asia. In the U.S. it was discovered in New York first and then carried West.

“The disease has definitely affected the bats that we have that hibernate in Wisconsin. There are four different species that hibernate in Wisconsin and three of which are greatly affected by white-nose syndrome,” said White.

It causes bats to wake up more often than their typical 15 to 20 days. It accelerates the process and wakes them up every 3 to 5 days on average. Which can lead to starvation and odd hybernating patterns.

“They leave hibernation sites much too early and it can cause death by exposure to the weather,” said White.

Northern long-eared bats have dwindled so quickly, they’re being considered for upgrading from state threatened to federally endangered.

The DNR said it’s tough to keep up with how fast the disease spreads, but they’re working hard to better understand the disease.

“We’re still trying to learn what makes survivors survive,” said White.

Humans cannot get the disease, but researchers are very careful not to transfer it to other bats.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.