Purple streetlights reported around town

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you think you’re seeing purple driving down the street, you aren’t seeing things.

There are purple streetlights being reported around Wausau. WPS said they’re caused by a minor manufacturing issue.

“The traditional color that these lights emit is a blue color and what is happening on these street lights is there’s a coating that is used to convert that blue light into the normal white light,” said Matt Cullen, Senior Communications Specialist for WPS, “that coating on the LED device that’s inside these streetlights has started to peel away and as a result, that’s why we are starting to see that purple or that blue light color coming again from some of our streetlights in our service area.”

WPS said they began to notice the change in streetlight colors last year. The energy group said only about 1% of their 50,000 streetlights tend to turn purple. That’s about 300 to 400 lights that could be changing colors.

WPS said the purple streetlights still give off the same amount of light, they’re just purple.

If you notice a streetlight giving off that purple hue, you can let WPS know. You just need to look for a plaque on the pole of the streetlight with a mixture of letters and numbers, then use that information to report it on their website.

