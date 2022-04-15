Practicing flood safety during recent flooding in central Wisconsin

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Recent flooding of the Wisconsin River is a reminder of flood safety.

The Merrill Fire Department said it only takes 6 inches of floodwater to sweep an adult off of their feet.

“12 inches can take a car down the river, and 24 inches can take a full-sized truck and take it off the road,” said Ross Witucki, firefighter and paramedic for the Merrill Fire Department.

Some people dismiss floodwaters, especially in places they often travel, but it’s the unknowns that people need to be worried about.

“Well, it’s underneath the floodwater that’s dangerous. You don’t know what that floodwater did to the surface below that. There could be the water that completely washes the road out, there can be holes,” said Witucki.

The Merrill Fire Department says there can also be a lot of debris and garbage in floodwaters.

“Soil erosion can take out roads, can take out infrastructures underneath, pipes, sewers, sewers rack ups,” said Witucki.

The dangers of driving on flooded roads can be deadly.

“If you don’t know it’s flooded, your cars can hydroplane, can lose control. If the road is washed up you can be driving and be thinking fine and sink right in and potentially lose your car and possibly your life,” said Witucki.

The Merrill Fire Department said anyone finding themselves in a flooded area should head for higher ground and call the fire department immediately.

