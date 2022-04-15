News and First Alert Weather App
Milwaukee Bucks announce watch parties, tickets for first-round of 2022 NBA playoffs

Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks are ready for another year of playoff action as they prepare to defend their 2021 NBA Championship title.

The Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of their first round series at 5:30 p.m. on April 17 at Fiserv Forum.

Those looking to cheer on the Bucks can find limited single-game tickets online for Game 1, as well as Game 2 on April 20.

The team noted that fans who attend Game 1 will receive a rally towel, courtesy of BMO Financial Group. Attendees of Game 2 will receive a t-shirt from Jockey.

Those wanting to sport green and gold can also check the Bucks Pro Shop for new playoff apparel, accessories and other items.

Bucks fans who would prefer to watch the game in Deer District can view it from the plaza outside Fiserv Forum. Bucks Playoff Watch Parties will be held during every Bucks playoff game this year, home and away, the team announced.

The screen and stage will be positioned on the south side of the plaza and the area has a capacity for 11,000 people. The gate will open two hours before tipoff.

Here is the full schedule for Round 1:

GameDateTipoff (CT)LocationTVRadio
Game 1Sunday, April 175:30 p.m.Fiserv ForumBSW/TNTBMO Bucks Radio Network
Game 2Wednesday, April 208:30 p.m.Fiserv ForumBSW/TNTBMO Bucks Radio Network
Game 3Friday, April 227:30 p.m.United CenterBSW/TNTBMO Bucks Radio Network
Game 4Sunday, April 2412 p.m.United CenterABCBMO Bucks Radio Network
Game 5 (if needed)Wednesday, April 27TBDFiserv ForumTBDBMO Bucks Radio Network
Game 6 (if needed)Friday, April 29TBDUnited CenterTBDBMO Bucks Radio Network
Game 7 (if needed)Sunday, May 1TBDFiserv ForumTBDBMO Bucks Radio Network

