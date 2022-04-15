News and First Alert Weather App
Johnson raises over $7 million for reelection bid

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he has raised more than $7 million in the first three months of the year for his reelection bid, while his top Democratic challengers also reported bringing in millions.

Johnson is seeking a third term in the battleground state narrowly won by President Joe Biden in 2020.

Among Democrats, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said he raised $1.7 million from January through March. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry reported raising $3.9 million over the period, but he put in $3.45 million of that. Similarly, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $2.1 million, of which she contributed $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

