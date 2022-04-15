First Alert Weather: Snow returns by the end of the holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday features more clouds than sun with daytime temps topping out in the upper 30s to around 40. That’s about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Easter Sunday will be the chilliest it has been since 2020. Sunshine in the morning, mixing with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool on Saturday. (WSAW)

Sun fading to clouds on Easter Sunday and continued cool. (WSAW)

The next snow producer will impact the area starting Sunday night and last into Monday. Periods of snow are likely Sunday night into Monday morning with accumulations by daybreak Monday of 1-2″. Roads, especially those left untreated, will be slushy and icy for the morning commute Monday. A First Alert Weather Day is possible for the potential hazardous travel conditions. Snow will taper to snow showers on Monday with road conditions mostly wet and slippery as the day goes along. Highs Monday are only in the upper 30s.

Periods of snow likely Sunday night into early Monday. (WSAW)

Hazardous travel conditions possible Monday morning. (WSAW)

Snow will taper to snow showers, and breezy on Monday afternoon into the early evening. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. The next storm system is here on Wednesday with snow to start, going to periods of rain by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Partly sunny and milder on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Almost feeling like spring by Friday, April 22nd. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Slowly getting milder as the new week goes along. (WSAW)

