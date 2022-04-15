After Supreme Court decision, Wisconsin high court chooses Senate, Assembly maps drawn by Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted Republican-drawn maps for the state Legislature, after initially approving maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The court reversed itself Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court in March said Evers’ maps were incorrectly adopted.

The state’s high court originally selected maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. That map created a seventh majority-Black district, which was the focal point of an appeal to the higher court.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed with plaintiffs that an additional district might not be necessary under the Voting Rights Act and told the state’s justices to give it further review.

The direction from the U.S. Supreme Court listed three conditions that must be met to prove creating an additional “majority-minority” district is necessary. In the ruling handed down Friday evening, the Wisconsin Supreme Court says the governor provided very little evidence that a seventh majority-Black district was necessary or that a race-based remedy was necessary to the exclusion of other voters under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

In Friday’s 4-3 decision, Wisconsin justices said they erred in weighing the Voting Rights Act requirements and that the Legislature’s maps were the most valid race-neutral alternative.

In its initial ruling, the state Supreme Court concurred with Evers’ arguments that the state’s Black population grew in the 2020 Census while the white population declined. The state justices noted that the Legislature’s maps reduced the number to five majority-Black districts might unlawfully pack minority voters in one district and minimize their influence.

BREAKING: Today’s redistricting decision by #SCOWIS is outrageous. At a time when our democracy is under near-constant attack, the judiciary has abandoned our democracy in our most dire hour. This is an unconscionable miscarriage of justice. My full statement here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jVjJpyr4AT — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 15, 2022

The courts’ decisions left in place the congressional district maps drawn by Gov. Evers.

Friday’s decision from the state court came the same day candidates could start circulating nomination papers to get on the ballot. Prior to the decision, candidates didn’t know for certain if they were running in the correct district and potential signers wouldn’t know if they lived in the candidate’s district and were eligible to sign the form.

