3 facing charges for stealing laundromat’s coin box

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT
NECEDAH, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are facing criminal charges after they are accused of stealing a coin machine from a laundromat.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department said Daniel Horwath, 35, of Tomahawk, Brian Thomas, 33 of Eagle River and Kimberly Guite, 19 of Marshfield are all facing charges.

Deputies responded to the Necedah Laundromat on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress.

About 10 minutes later the suspect’s vehicle was stopped and the arrests were made.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by State Patrol.

