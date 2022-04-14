Women honored for advocating for sexual assault victims

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Women’s Community Inc. held a ceremony at Whitewater Music Hall Wednesday night honoring three women from Marathon County for their commitment to helping victims of sexual abuse.

They’ve been around since 1978 as a grassroots organization dedicated to some of the most vulnerable crime victims.

“We are here to help survivors and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, stalking and human trafficking,” said Sexual Assault Victims Service Program Coordinator Jessica Lind.

Marathon county has an extensive collection of advocates including Sexual Assault Intervention and Sexual Assault Response Teams. Most of the honorees are involved in one or both.

“We do have a really unique community where everyone works really well together and we all have created this protocol together, so I think that’s really fantastic. So it helps us know what to do and how to respond to victims when they come through our doors,” Lind said.

As an Assistant D.A. for the Special Victims Unit, honoree Natalie Zibolski has to balance prosecution duties with compassion for the victims.

“What people don’t often realize is the majority of our sexual assault survivors are children, so there’s working with kids, working with teens, helping them navigate a really complicated process, and rewarding them for being brave enough to come forward,” Zibolski said.

Lynette Volkers was also honored. As a sexual assault nurse examiner, she’s on the front line when someone comes to Marshfield Medical Weston after an attack.

But she also see the value in education as preventive, and serves on a panel for high school assemblies teaching students about sexual assault.

“My role is to explain what a sexual assault or forensic exam is. I have the sexual assault kits with me, I show them the Q-tips or the drug facilitated sexual assault kit. They see how serious it is, and there’s some sticker-shock faces, like really?” Volkers said.

Staff Attorney for Wisconsin Judicare Megan Lee was the third person to win the night’s award. She works for the rights of victims once they’re going through the court system.

“A lot of the time it comes about protecting privacy, so if there’re requests for mental health records, if there’re requests for other medical records, school records, things of that nature, we come in to just really advocate for the victim’s position,” she said. “I think the biggest thing working with victims is just giving them their voice and giving them autonomy as much as possible.”

