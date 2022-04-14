News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Two more Assembly Democrats announce retirements

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two more Democrats have decided to give up their seats in the state Assembly.

Rep. Nick Milroy of South Range announced Thursday that he won’t seek reelection in November. He said that he has spent too many days and nights in Madison away from his wife and he’s looking forward to spending more time with her and their three children. Milroy was first elected to the Assembly in 2008.

Sondy Pope of Mount Horeb also announced her retirement Thursday. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2002. She said in her announcement that she wants to spend more time with loved ones and travel.

Nine Democrats and 13 Republicans have now announced they won’t seek reelection. Three Democratic and three Republican senators have said they’re not running again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willian Gentry
UPDATE: Suspect in Stevens Point carjacking incident arrested
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up
Ann Retzlaff
Marathon County judge appointed to campground owner’s chase case
McKenzie Bostwick and Makaila Lenzner
Antigo Police looking for 2 girls last seen on Tuesday
Snow and snow showers will impact the area Sunday night into Monday with some accumulation...
First Alert Weather: Snow returns by the end of the holiday weekend

Latest News

High Water Safety for Flooding 4/15/2022
High Water Safety for Flooding 4/15/2022
Purple Streetlights Found around Town 4/15/2022
Purple Streetlights Found around Town 4/15/2022
Three of the four bat species that hibernate in Wisconsin have taken a big hit because of White...
White nose syndrome wipes out 90% of 3 bat species in Wisconsin
Purple streetlights found around Wausau
Purple streetlights reported around town
Merrill Fire Department gives tip to avoid floodwater
Practicing flood safety during recent flooding in central Wisconsin