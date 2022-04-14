REPORT: Packers sign WR Sammy Watkins to one-year deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers are reportedly adding depth to a depleted wide receiver room. The Packers are reportedly signing wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal, according to multiple sources.

The deal is reported to be up to $4 million.

The veteran receiver has spent eight years in the NFL. Best known for his game-breaking speed, Watkins has spent time with the Bills, Rams, Chiefs and most recently, the Ravens. His most productive year came in 2015 with Buffalo when he reeled in 60 catches for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns.

The move comes after an offseason of departures for the Packers, having traded Davante Adams and losing Marques Valdes-Scantling to free agency. Green Bay will have four draft picks in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, coming up at the end of the month.

