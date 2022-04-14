News and First Alert Weather App
Judge orders competency exam for suspect in Wausau shooting

Richard Mason, 28
By Wyatt Heller and Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A judge has ordered a competency exam for a 28-year-old Wausau man accused of shooting another man in January.

Richard L. Mason appeared in Marathon County court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing. The judge also found there was enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

Prosecutors say Mason shot a 38-year-old man during an argument on January 28. The shooting happened at a home on Myron St in the City of Wausau.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police she saw Mason shoot the victim, then stand over him with his gun pointed at him. The witness and Mason had been in a relationship and have two children together. The victim told police before Mason fired the gun, he told the victim, “you ruined my life”. Mason continued to say “you ruined my life” as he stood over the victim.

Police say the victim had an exit wound in his left abdomen. Officers said Mason left the scene in his vehicle.

Wausau Police arrested Mason a short time later near the 800 block of Lake View Drive without incident.

Mason is currently being held in the Marathon County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. He is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and carrying a concealed weapon. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 10.

