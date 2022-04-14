Greater Wausau’s annual community clean-up event to be held April 23

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Ghidorzi Green and Clean event will take place Saturday, April 23. The event brings together hundreds of people from the community to pick up trash.

This year is the 12th year for the Green and Clean event. There are 35 sites where people will help pick up trash. It starts at 8 a.m. at Corporate Cove Tower for refreshments, check-in and announcements.

Clean-up sites include areas in Wausau, Weston, Schofield, Rothschild, Rib Mountain and Ringle. So far, Ghidorzi said there are about 550 volunteers signed up. But, comparing numbers to previous years, Ghidrozi expects that number to reach 700.

“You see young kids of all ages, and it really is putting together a spirit of people wanting to see our community clean. And that’s pretty rewarding for everybody,” Owner of Ghidorzi Construction Company, Chuck Ghidorzi said.

Each year, volunteers collect roughly 5,500 pounds of garbage.

“It’s pretty phenomenal. You know, when you start going down our streets, looking at our parks, looking at our highways, and you see them being clean, it really makes you feel real good,” Ghidorzi said. “I think our community is proud of being clean... and it’s just rewarding, I think for our whole community and the people who get involved.”

