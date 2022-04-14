First Alert Weather: April snowfall is common in Wisconsin
Remembering a record setting snowstorm - April 2018
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many in central Wisconsin woke up to another fresh blanket of snow after the quick arrival of a strong cold front Wednesday Night. Snowfall totals from Thursday morning ranged from just over 2.0″ in the Northwoods, to less than an inch in central Wisconsin.
Many people in the area may remember the late season blizzard in April 2018 when all of central Wisconsin was pummeled with 12″ to 30″ of heavy snowfall within a three day span from April 13 – April 15.
In addition to the heavy snowfall, wind gusts over 40 mph continued April 14 and 15, creating white out conditions and lead to several power outages across Wisconsin.
Most of central Wisconsin on average, does experience snowfall and accumulation throughout the month of April with the Northwoods averaging almost one foot of snow for the entire month.
Rhinelander April Average: 11.9″
Wausau April Average: 6.5″
Marshfield April Average: 5.1″
Stevens Point April Average: 4.2″
Wisconsin Rapids April Average: 3.0″
