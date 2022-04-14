DC Everest students start the conversation about mental health

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 19% of high school-aged students nationwide reported seriously considering attempting suicide according to a recent study by the CDC. Mental health is also a concern for local teens, which is why students at DC Everest Senior High planned a ‘Wellness Day.’

Students took part in small group sessions led by around 40 community experts. There they learned about anxiety, self-care, and how to help a friend. The school also brought in guest speaker Kevin Hines who attempted to take his life by jumping off the golden gate bridge and survived.

The auditorium was silent Thursday morning as Hines asked students to take a moment to remember those they knew who died by suicide. He shared his story and his second chance at life.

“Just because they are in a world of pain today doesn’t mean they don’t get to have that beautiful tomorrow, but they have to be here to get there in the first place,” said Hines.

One students’ biggest takeaway?

“When you’re at your lowest and you think no one cares about you, there is people that do,” said Braden Zoromski, a sophomore at DC Everest.

Hines says it’s hard to believe that when you’re having suicidal thoughts.

“The two tragedies at our school really made it apparent that there was a big issue and so we came together because we knew there was something that needed to be done,” said Zoromski.

That’s why students united to design a day dedicated to learning about mental health.

“Mental health is a spectrum and everybody falls on it and it’s important to realize that everybody is there for each other and we can all be there for each other,” said Emily Piskula, a senior at DC Everest.

The day wasn’t all serious. Students took part in relaxing activities like board games and painting. The art will be combined to make a mural at the school. They could also burn some energy by shooting some hoops or jumping in bouncy houses.

Though the activities were for the day, student organizers hope the lessons are for life.

“We don’t really want the whole day just to be about just today for mental health. We want it to be a whole culture and we want change the culture in our school and our community,” said Sierra Madson, senior at DC Everest.

If you or someone you know needs help or is considering taking their life you can find resources below.

National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255

Health Care Center in Wausau 1-800-799-0122

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.