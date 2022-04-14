Dash cam footage shows passenger jump from truck in Columbia Co. high speed chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New dash camera video released by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a passenger jumps from a truck being chased by two Columbia County deputies.

A drone team, K-9 units and a car chase lead deputies off the highway through a fence. It took all of this and three separate law enforcement departments to catch a wanted Madison man.

“Our deputies attempted to find that vehicle catch up to him,” explained Capt. Todd Horn. “It was obvious without even trying to conduct a traffic stop by turning on the police lights that he was already fleeing at a high rate of speed.”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a 49-year-old Madison man wanted on several outstanding warrants was renting a hotel in Caledonia Township.

Deputies attempted to take the man into custody at the hotel, but say he left quickly in a pickup truck. Officials tried to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the man refused, leading them on a pursuit.

According to a report, law enforcement had pursued the man for several miles through Caledonia Township when a woman called the sheriff’s office. She claimed she was a passenger in the vehicle and that she wanted to get out of the vehicle. She told officers that when the truck slowed down, she was going to jump out.

“What’s out of the ordinary would be the occupant of the vehicle,” Horn said. “They called 911, the passenger that is, they called 911 and wanted to exit the vehicle.”

Officials continued, saying the woman jumped out from the vehicle shortly after. Deputies checked on her and determined she was not seriously injured.

Law enforcement continued to chase the man and momentarily lost sight of his car while driving on Tritz Road. Deputies eventually found the pickup truck abandoned near Tritz Road and Mainstreet Roads.

Officials were able to locate the man Tuesday morning and book him into the Columbia County Jail.

He is accused of vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officers, manufacturing/delivering 3/4ths of a pound of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. He also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and various traffic citations.

Horn did have a message for others.

“It’s concerning to us,” Horn said. “We ask the public to cooperate with us and if we have a lawful reason to stop you, please stop.”

Ripp is scheduled to be back in Columbia County court on April 26 for a pre-trial conference. No word on if the woman who jumped out has any involvement in the crime.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.