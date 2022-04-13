News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau updates Metro Ride with seven new buses

Besides being more efficient, the buses have LED lighting and a low floor design with no steps
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Metro Ride public transit system in Wausau added replaced seven outdated buses with newer models Tuesday.

It’s taken three years for the project to be finalized.

The new buses have improved emissions using clean diesel that’s almost smokeless. LED lights will improve visibility while using less energy. They have a low floor design that eliminates, making it easier for those in wheelchairs or with other mobility issues to get on board.

“We are watching anxiously the industry as a whole kind of evolve with regard to emissions and technology advances and it’ll be interesting moving forward seeing how we react to that as funds are available,” said Wausau Transit Director Greg Seubert.

Eighty percent of the funds needed for the buses comes from grants from the state, while the last 20% will be passed along to taxpayers.

The buses are five feet shorter than the previous ones, holding 31 seated passengers instead of 39. Seubert says ridership is down across the state by about half since the beginning of COVID-19, so they don’t expect that to be a problem. They’ll wait to see if overcrowding becomes an issue in the future.

No new routes are planned at this time. Fares will stay at $1.75 for adults.

