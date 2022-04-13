Wausau church to hold blood drive on Good Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - New Day Christian Church in Wausau will host its 15th annual Good Friday Blood Drive.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Church’s Ministry Center located at 3115 Camp Phillips Road in Weston. It is being done in partnership with the Blood Center-Northcentral Wisconsin.

The Christian faith recognizes Good Friday as a day to commemorate Jesus Christ shedding his blood for the forgiveness of sins. Church leaders said to honor Jesus’ sacrifice, New Day is asking anyone in the community that is eligible to donate to give their own blood to help save lives.

Anyone who is healthy and eligible (16-17-year-olds may donate with parental permission.) is invited to donate. Walk-ins are welcome.

For those that are unable to donate blood but still desire to contribute in some way, New Day Christian Church is also taking donations for aiding Ukrainians that have been displaced and affected by the war in Ukraine. If you would like to donate to this effort, bring donations to New Day Christian Church on the day of the Blood Drive.

