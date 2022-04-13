News and First Alert Weather App
Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles for stability control glitch

FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can inadvertently disable the electronic stability control system.

The automaker says that when the vehicles are restarted, the software in rare cases may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode. That can disable the system.

The recall covers 2020 to 2022 models including the Toyota brand’s Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid. Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand.

Dealers will update software on the skid control computer to fix the problem.

Owners will be notified by mid-June.

