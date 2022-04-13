News and First Alert Weather App
Tips to file safely on the last week of tax season

Filling out a tax form(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tax filing day is Monday April 18 this year instead of the usual 15th, and Secretary of Revenue Peter Barca says it should be a good one for Wisconsin taxpayers. Refunds are up an average of $300 to about $1000 per filer.

If you owe money on your taxes you are expected to send the payment with your return, even if you file for an extension.

“If you do that and you do have a taxable liability, you do have to pay that. Otherwise you’ll be penalized,” Barca said.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue provides free tax help through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program as well as its Tax Counseling for the Elderly. Locations where the programs will be held can be found by dialing 2-1-1.

Further help can be found through the customer service line, and unlike the federal Internal Revenue Service, they are fully staffed.

“Wisconsin Department of Revenue are pleased to say we’re right on target. If you call our customer service line, typically you’re rarely put on hold for more than two minutes,” Barca said.

When you’re ready to file, Barca recommends using strong passwords, secure connections and up-to-date security software. Hackers can target you domestically or abroad and activity is up nationwide this year.

“We have a three-fold increase in people attempting to commit identity theft,” Barca said.

Another tactic criminals use is to threaten people over the phone to get them to give out personal information. Barca says the Department of Revenue will never do that.

“You’ll get something in the mail, through the post office so you know that you can expect a call, and so if someone calls you and says they’re from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and you’ve not previously heard from them, you know it’s a scam,” Barca said.

To connect with a Department of Revenue Customer Service Agent, call 608-266-2772.

