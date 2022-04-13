News and First Alert Weather App
Tickets still available for Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy show Wednesday night

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy
Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy(Contributed promotional material)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People looking to have a few laughs Wednesday evening can still purchase tickets to see Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

The show features improvisational comedy. Belushi is an alumnus of Saturday Night Live and Chicago’s famed Second City. This interactive show looks to the audience for suggestions for each scene, and sometimes even to become a part of the show.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The show was rescheduled from its original January date.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

