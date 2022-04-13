Tickets still available for Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy show Wednesday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People looking to have a few laughs Wednesday evening can still purchase tickets to see Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

The show features improvisational comedy. Belushi is an alumnus of Saturday Night Live and Chicago’s famed Second City. This interactive show looks to the audience for suggestions for each scene, and sometimes even to become a part of the show.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The show was rescheduled from its original January date.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.