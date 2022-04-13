Stanley storm damage cleanup slated for April 23, volunteers needed

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -On December 15 of last year, a historic storm system swept through Wisconsin leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

One of the hardest-hit areas was Stanley, which saw damage to homes, and businesses in addition to downed power lines and power outages in the area.

Nearly 4 months removed from the storms, and later confirmed tornado, the damage left behind is still widespread.

Trees left uprooted, buildings and homes boarded up, and yards still scattered with debris.

Next Saturday, April 23, a number of the area’s nonprofits have organized ‘an all hands on deck’ city-wide cleanup.

Kristi Weiland, president of the Stanley Community Association, says winter stunted any real cleanup residents could do and now with Spring, they’re ready to move forward, calling on surrounding communities to once again be of help in their time of need.

“When you look around a lot of the yards and parks that were affected it’s just a visual reminder of that date so it would be nice to get it all cleaned up so we can move on to bigger and better things,” says Weiland.

Weiland says there was a large response immediately after the tornado from other towns nearby helping with the larger items, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

“Having a winter tornado Dec. 15 we weren’t able to get everybody out immediately after the tornado with the powerlines down and then it rained and then it snowed, so this has really been the first date that we figure it would be maybe nice enough,” says Weiland.

Lots of people who need their yards raked, lots of branches to haul so if anyone with a pickup truck or trailer, any and all help is welcome.

Weilend says if any professional tree or stump removal services are willing to donate their time they should stop by Stanley City Hall or reach out to her personally to aid in getting in touch with those still needing assistance.

Right now Weiland says they 28 homes and counting who have requested help in cleanup efforts but emphasized that how much help they’re able to do April 23 will depend solely on how many volunteers show up.

They will begin at 8 a.m. meeting at the community center and working through dusk helping to get to as many homes on their list as possible.

If you live in Stanley and are in need of assistance to damage to your home or yard the SCA asks you to let them know by this Friday, April 16 so they can start planning and allocating their available resources.

For more details on the cleanup or to sign up your home, see here.

If you would like to contact SCA president directly, her email is sca54768@gmail.com .

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.