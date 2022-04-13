Portion of Price County highway closed due to high water

OGEMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Highwater has prompted the Price County Highway Department to close a small stretch County Highway YY in the town of Spirit.

The location is between Meier Road and Strucker Road. It’s less than one mile. That stretch of road runs along the Spirit River.

A detour is in place. Drivers will need to use Highway 102 and Highway 86 instead.

