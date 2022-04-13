News and First Alert Weather App
Portion of Price County highway closed due to high water

High water (FILE)
High water (FILE)(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OGEMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Highwater has prompted the Price County Highway Department to close a small stretch County Highway YY in the town of Spirit.

The location is between Meier Road and Strucker Road. It’s less than one mile. That stretch of road runs along the Spirit River.

A detour is in place. Drivers will need to use Highway 102 and Highway 86 instead.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

