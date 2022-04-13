News and First Alert Weather App
Pet Project: Meet Grilled Cheese

Humane Society of Marathon County
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Grilled Cheese is a 4-year-old male cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. He is an active cat that likes to play with toys and loves people.

For more information about Grilled Cheese visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org. You can also visit him at the humane society on Packer Drive in Wausau, or call them at 715-845-2810.

