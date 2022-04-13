Pet Project: Meet Grilled Cheese

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Grilled Cheese is a 4-year-old male cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. He is an active cat that likes to play with toys and loves people.

For more information about Grilled Cheese visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org. You can also visit him at the humane society on Packer Drive in Wausau, or call them at 715-845-2810.

